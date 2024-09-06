Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite, Champion Projected To Land In NL West Soon
One former member of the Boston Red Sox will end up hitting the free agent market for the third straight offseason this winter.
Former Red Sox All-Star J.D. Martinez joined the New York Mets this past offseason on a one-year deal and has impressed. Although that is the case, it's unclear if he will be back in town in 2025. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter attempted to predict each team's starting lineup for Opening Day in 2025 and linked Martinez to the San Francisco Giants.
"The Giants answered one of their looming offseason questions when they signed Matt Chapman to a new six-year, $151 million deal, removing the possibility of him exercising an opt-out clause in his current contract," Reuter said. "They still face a similar situation with Blake Snell, who is expected to opt-out.
"The Giants have struggled to reel in their top targets in free agency in recent years, but they look like a great fit for second baseman Gleyber Torres if the Yankees decide to move on from him this winter. A veteran run-producer like J.D. Martinez could also help solidify the middle of the lineup."
Martinez has appeared in 105 games so far this season with the Mets and has slashed .252/.336/.441 with 16 home runs and 65 RBIs. That type of production could help the Red Sox if they decided to consider a reunion. He will be out there in free agency and plenty of teams likely will show interest in a short-term pact.
