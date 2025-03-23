Ex-Yankees $40 Million Slugger Is Perfect Red Sox Target
Opening Day is just four days away but that doesn't mean that we are anywhere near done seeing moves being made across the league.
Over the next few days there will be a flurry of moves made. Teams will trim down their active rosters and that surely will lead to plenty of cuts across the league. In response, we could see some trades made or even free agent signings.
While this is the case, there is a guy who is already available who at least should be of some interest to the Boston Red Sox. It's been talked about how the Red Sox have little first base depth behind Triston Casas.
In response, there has been reports recently that the Red Sox could have an interest in reuniting with first baseman Dom Smith. Another guy who is available and could make sense for this team is three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo spent the last three-plus seasons with the New York Yankees. He had 32 home runs and 75 RBIs in 2022, but injuries derailed him the last two years. He had a two-year, $40 million deal with New York but now he's a free agent with pretty much no buzz at all around him. Rizzo would be a great guy to give a minor league deal.
He won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs, is a great defensive first baseman, and just to make matters better he began his professional career in the Boston organization. The Red Sox are trying to get back to the playoffs this year and make a deep run. Rizzo would be a good guy to have around if he could get back on track in the minors first.
