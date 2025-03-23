MLB Insider Hints Red Sox Could Be Nearing Exciting Decision
The Boston Red Sox haven’t announced who will be the team’s starting second baseman on Opening Day but the picture is starting to get a little clearer.
Boston sent Vaughn Grissom down to the minors and so second base is coming down to Kristian Campbell, David Hamilton, and Marcelo Mayer.
The team hasn’t announced anything yet, but ESPN’s Buster Olney said the “presumption” right now is that Campbell will earn the starting job.
"Kristian Campbell with a spectacular diving catch of a line drive, moving to his left," Olney said. "The presumption around Red Sox camp is that he will be their second basemen."
Campbell is one of the most exciting prospects in baseball and he’s gotten the start at second base for two straight games with Opening Day just a few days away. Overall, he's appeared in 19 games so far in Spring Training and is slashing .174/.304/.283 with one home run, two RBIs, and nine walks.
Since the Red Sox didn’t initially move Alex Bregman to second base, there’s been a lot of chatter about Campbell. He started slow in Spring Training but has looked better of late and it certainly seems like he has a good shot at the job.
There's more excitement about this Red Sox team than any team for the organization in years. The fact that Campbell has a chance at making his big league debut on Opening Day is just another example of why the season could be fun.
