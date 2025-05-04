Ex-Yankees Star Slugger Could Give Red Sox Easy Solution
There's a clear hole on the Boston Red Sox right now.
Boston's infield recently took a massive hit with Triston Casas knocked out likely for the entire season. He suffered a left patellar tendon rupture. The Red Sox have very high expectations for the 2025 season and are going to need to get something done at first base if they want to live up to them.
But, who could help at least in the short term? MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo said it "won’t be a surprise" if the team makes an addition in the near future and one of the guys he mentioned was three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo.
"It won’t be a surprise to see Breslow and the Red Sox make an addition in the coming days," Cotillo said. "They could, for the second straight year, turn to the opt-out market for someone like Smith (who is in Triple-A with the Yankees) or a veteran like Jon Singleton (Mets), Trey Mancini (Diamondbacks), Bligh Madris (Tigers) or Mike Ford (Twins). Yuli Gurriel (who has familiarity with Cora from Houston) is 40 but is available after being designated for assignment by San Diego.
"Ditto Anthony Rizzo, who at 35 remains unsigned after a down year with the Yankees but said he’ll only play if he receives what he thinks he’s worth. Higher-value trade options are possible as well — and the Red Sox may circle back at the trade deadline."
He actually was selected by the Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. He's out there in free agency right now. He didn't spend the spring with a team so a move for him likely also comes with at least a few weeks of buildup before he could actually join the big league club. It's going to be interesting to see what comes next but it's clear something needs to happen.
