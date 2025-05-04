Red Sox 'Didn't Rule Out' Club-Altering Position Change
The Boston Red Sox have a massive hole right now.
The 2025 Major League Baseball season has been treated differently than seasons of the last few years. Boston had pretty low expectations, but now, it’s expectations are more in line with playoff teams and even contenders. This is thanks a large part of the additions the team made this past season.
One move the team avoided was at first base. There was speculation and gossip about the possibility of trading first baseman Triston Casas. Most of it was unfounded. The Red Sox didn’t make a move and now won’t have Casas for a long time.
He’s out due after suffering a patellar rupture on Friday.
Who will fill in at first base? In the short term, Romy González seems like the obvious option. But, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow "didn’t rule out" the possibility of Rafael Devers moving to the position, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"Casas will miss the rest of the year Breslow said," McCaffrey said. "Surgery will happen soon. Didn’t rule out Devers at first but TBD. Breslow said they won’t consider (Roman Anthony) or (Marcelo Mayer) at first."
The Red Sox called up Abraham Toro on Saturday to help out in the short term. The Red Sox currently are 18-17 on the season so far. The Red Sox have just one fewer win than the first place New York Yankees, but there's more work to do.
