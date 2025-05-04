Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 'Didn't Rule Out' Club-Altering Position Change

Will the Red Sox make a big change?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have a massive hole right now. 

The 2025 Major League Baseball season has been treated differently than seasons of the last few years. Boston had pretty low expectations, but now, it’s expectations are more in line with playoff teams and even contenders. This is thanks a large part of the additions the team made this past season.

One move the team avoided was at first base. There was speculation and gossip about the possibility of trading first baseman Triston Casas. Most of it was unfounded. The Red Sox didn’t make a move and now won’t have Casas for a long time. 

He’s out due after suffering a patellar rupture on Friday.

Who will fill in at first base? In the short term, Romy González seems like the obvious option. But, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow "didn’t rule out" the possibility of Rafael Devers moving to the position, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

"Casas will miss the rest of the year Breslow said," McCaffrey said. "Surgery will happen soon. Didn’t rule out Devers at first but TBD. Breslow said they won’t consider (Roman Anthony) or (Marcelo Mayer) at first."

The Red Sox called up Abraham Toro on Saturday to help out in the short term. The Red Sox currently are 18-17 on the season so far. The Red Sox have just one fewer win than the first place New York Yankees, but there's more work to do.

More MLB: Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Recent Polarizing Decision

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News