Ex-Yankees Superstar Has Chance To Go Full-Circle With Red Sox
There was a time in which Aroldis Chapman was one of the most feared pitchers in baseball for Boston Red Sox fans.
Chapman spent parts of seven seasons as a member of the Yankees. He racked up three of his seven All-Star nods with New York and was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball over that stretch. Boston fans certainly are familiar with him.
There were plenty of times in which Chapman came in and closed the action for New York vs. the Red Sox and had success. There also were some nice moments for Boston -- like when 20-year-old rookie Rafael Devers blasted a home run in 2017.
Now, Chapman has a chance to pitch for the Red Sox in 2025 and help Boston do something New York never could when he was there. Chapman has two World Series rings, but they came with the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers. Chapman was tied to Boston a few times throughout his career, but this is the first year the two sides were able to come together on a deal.
Chapman is going to play a big role for the Red Sox in 2025. Whether he is the team's closer or a set-up man, he's going to be relied upon. So far in Spring Training, he has appeared in four games and has allowed two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched while striking out six batters. He still has his electric fastball that has been the staple of his career even though he is now 37 years old. He can still bring it over 100 miles per hour.
The American League is wide open right now, especially after the news that Gerrit Cole needs to have surgery. There's a real chance that the Red Sox could be the best team in the American League in 2025. Wouldn't it be something if Chapman could win a ring in Boston after all those years pitching for the club's biggest rival?
