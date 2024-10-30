Ex-Yankees Two-Time All-Star Could Add Needed Layer To Red Sox Lineup
The Boston Red Sox are in the market for some right-handed pop for the lineup.
Boston's offense was left-handed heavy in 2024. This has been a topic that has been discussed by seemingly everyone who covers the team in some capacity. It is a major conversation and something that will be addressed by the team this winter.
The Red Sox front office has made it known that they will be looking to balance the lineup. This could be done in many ways. Boston will be considering all options and there certainly will be some options available in free agency.
One player who could be a cheap option that could help is former New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and Milwaukee Brewers slugger Gary Sánchez. He was a two-time All-Star as a member of the Yankees and at one point was one of the top sluggers in the American League.
He may not be at that level any longer, but he still could help the Boston lineup on a cheap deal. The Red Sox have Connor Wong in line to start at catcher in 2024. If top prospect Kyle Teel isn't ready to go, bringing Sánchez into backup, Wong could be a great option. He would be a better offensive option than Danny Jansen.
Plus, he's projected to get just $3.6 million on a one-year deal if he hits the open market. Boston has familiarity with him and should at least consider a move, unless Teel is ready.
