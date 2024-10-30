Red Sox Linked To 26-Home Run Slugger In Line For $66 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be looking to add some more pop to the middle of the lineup once free agency opens up this winter.
Boston is nearing contention and is just a few key pieces away. The Red Sox clearly need to add some right-handed talent to the lineup, and that will be one of the team's top priorities this winter. There has been some speculation that the team could consider trades to clear out some lefties. First baseman Triston Casas has been mentioned as someone who could be moved.
This would be a shock, but if it were to happen, the Red Sox could look to free agency to add first base help. This is the biggest reason why MLB.con's Mark Feinsand listed the Red Sox among his "potential fits" to sign Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker.
"Christian Walker, 1B (age: 34)," Feinsand said. "Walker missed 32 games in 2024 due to an oblique injury, but he belted 26 homers in 130 games, posting his third straight season with an OPS north of .800. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is the best all-around first baseman on the market, but he’ll be 34 next March, making a longer-term deal less likely. Potential fits: (Houston Astros), (St. Louis Cardinals), Red Sox."
Walker clubbed 26 home runs in 2024 and is projected to get a three-year, $66 million contract this winter. That certainly would be more expensive than Casas, but if he's moved, it makes sense. Plus, Walker has won two Gold Glove Awards, and the Red Sox certainly need defensive help.
