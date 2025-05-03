Former Dodgers All-Star Could End Up On Red Sox Before Trade Deadline
How are the Boston Red Sox going to strengthen their starting pitching depth before July’s trade deadline?
Garrett Crochet has been great for Boston in 2025, but Crochet has also been the only starting hurler on the team to avoid the Injured List. Walker Buehler was sent to the 15-day IL on Friday with right shoulder inflammation. Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are healthy again, for now. Kutter Crawford hasn’t pitched yet this season, and Tanner Houck has been healthy but mostly ineffective.
All in all, the Red Sox should 100 percent acquire another reliable starter this summer.
But who will be selling? The Los Angeles Angels are one possible trade partner for Boston. The Angels entered Saturday in last place in the American League West with a 12-19 record, and the Angels aren’t likely to keep pace with teams like the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.
There are a couple of veteran starting pitchers that Los Angeles might look to trade. Kyle Hendricks could be a nice target for the Red Sox, but what about Hendricks’s teammate and fellow starting pitcher, Tyler Anderson?
MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger indicated this week on MLB Tonight that Anderson should become available before the deadline.
“Tyler Anderson is gonna get moved … at some point,” Amsinger said.
Anderson, 35, is 2-0 this year with a 2.67 ERA in six appearances for the Angels. The two-time All-Star and former No. 20 overall pick is still pitching at a high level, and his three-year, $39 million deal expires at the end of the season, making him a potential rental for a contender like Boston.
If you’re the Red Sox, why not give Los Angeles a call about Anderson? He’s a valuable lefty arm who, if healthy, could help Boston win in the playoffs, especially if its rotation continues to deal with injuries.
Before signing with the Angels in 2022, Anderson pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies and has also played for the Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, and San Francisco Giants.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Future Star' Shockingly Ranked No. 2 Player At Position In MLB