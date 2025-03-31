Former Red Sox Fan-Favorite Signs With Yankees For Second Time In 2025
A Boston Red Sox fan-favorite from the 2024 season has signed a contract with the New York Yankees for the second time in less than four months.
The 29-year-old utility man — who was the No. 11 overall pick of the New York Mets in the 2013 Major League Baseball draft — signed a minor league deal with the Yankees on January 13 of this year but opted out on March 21 after not making New York’s Opening Day roster.
A new deal was agreed upon between the player and the Bronx Bombers on Monday, however, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.
“The Yankees have re-signed 1B/OF Dom Smith to a Minor League contract,” Hoch posted to X on Monday afternoon.
Smith slashed .297/.289/.568 with three home runs and 12 RBI for the Yankees in 2025 Spring Training (38 plate appearances).
He’s a career .246/.313/.403 hitter in 693 games played.
Smith finished No. 13 in National League MVP voting for the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB season.
Last year, Smith hit .237/.317/.390 for the Red Sox and became an important leader in their young clubhouse before being designated for assignment on August 16 and subsequently released on August 20 (Boston was making room for first baseman Triston Casas returning from injury).
Smith was a glue guy for the Red Sox last season and also played nine games with the Cincinnati Reds after getting released by Boston.
The Yankees will welcome his versatility to the organization and certainly call his name if and when they experience injuries.
