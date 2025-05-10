Former Red Sox Outfielder On Hot Seat As Manager Of Struggling AL Club
A former Boston Red Sox player is under fire as manager of an underperforming American League club.
On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer listed Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli as one of six Major League Baseball managers on the hot seat.
“After what happened in 2024, it's a small miracle that Rocco Baldelli is still managing the Twins here in 2025,” Rymer wrote.
“At various points last season, the Twins were 17 games over .500 and seen as having a 95.8 percent chance of making the playoffs. They just plain collapsed, losing 27 of their last 39 games and finishing in fourth in the AL Central.”
“The Twins nonetheless stuck with Baldelli, with president of baseball operations Derek Falvey saying in September: "I believe in his process, I believe in him, I believe in the partnership I have with him. That is how I feel and ultimately, that’s the way we’re going to go forward.”
“That faith simply is not being rewarded thus far in 2025, and this is even though the Twins began the year with strong odds (i.e., 55.0 percent) of rebounding to make the playoffs.”
“Baldelli understands that he's on the hot seat, and he doesn't have much in the way of protection. Beyond the diminishing returns, it's possible (the terms aren't public) that his contract only runs through the end of this year.”
“As the Twins are already 7.0 games back in what is once again a competitive division, any change they do make would certainly be better made sooner rather than later.”
Before managing, Baldelli was a promising outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays and briefly the Boston Red Sox. In 2009, he played 62 games for Boston, hitting .253 with seven home runs.
Plagued by injuries, his playing career ended in 2010, but his time at Fenway Park, where he cherished the atmosphere as a Rhode Island native, shaped his baseball perspective. Now, as he fights to save his job, Baldelli’s resilience is again being tested.
