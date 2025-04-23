Former Red Sox Right-Hander Dominating With New Team: 'Could Be An All-Star'
A former Boston Red Sox hurler is dominating in the National League right now, and the Red Sox are probably wishing they still had him.
Ex-Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta is off to an impressive start to the 2025 campaign with his new team, the San Diego Padres.
After throwing seven innings of shutout baseball on Tuesday night (two hits allowed) versus the Detroit Tigers, Pivetta is 4-1 on the season with a stunning 1.20 ERA.
MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell helped put Pivetta’s sparkling start into context within Padres history.
“Pivetta’s introduction has been one of the best in franchise history,” Cassavell wrote.
“He has pitched seven scoreless innings in three different starts, the first two coming at Petco Park. With Tuesday’s outing, he became the first Padre to record three scoreless starts among his first five appearances for the club.”
“Across eight seasons with the Phillies and Red Sox, Pivetta has shown flashes of putting it all together. But he’s never posted a five-start stretch within a single season like this one. Pivetta has notched a 1.20 ERA, limiting opponents to a .155 batting average against.”
“The Padres needed to find another starter somewhere. Pivetta is proving to be everything they hoped he’d be -- and then some.”
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi also praised Pivetta following Tuesday’s masterclass, indicating that Pivetta is on track to become an All-Star.
“Nick Pivetta is defying the narrative that a prolonged free agency for pitchers portends a sluggish start to the season,” Morosi wrote.
“After tonight’s win over the Tigers, he’s sixth in @MLB with a 1.20 ERA. He could be an All-Star for the 1st time in his career.”
Boston attempted to retain Pivetta this past offseason by extending a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to the 32-year-old. But Pivetta declined Boston’s offer in November and ultimately signed with San Diego on a four-year, $55 million deal.
