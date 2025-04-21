Red Sox Might Poach Former No. 9 Overall Pick Away From Pirates
Could the Boston Red Sox be adding a World Series champion starting pitcher to their staff before July’s trade deadline?
Boston’s starting rotation has been hit by the injury bug entering the 2025 campaign, and Tanner Houck’s struggles have only worsened the problem.
The Red Sox will likely be monitoring the market for starting pitchers between now and the deadline. There are numerous names to keep an eye on for Boston, ranging from young arms like Bobby Miller to veterans like Kyle Hendricks. Boston will inevitably be one of the teams linked to Sandy Alcántara, too.
Another proven starter to watch for the Red Sox is Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Andrew Heaney. He’s one of the 10 most likely players to be traded this season, according to a new report from Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly released on Friday.
“It would be best for baseball if Paul Skenes is pitching in October, and given how wide open the NL Central is, it's too early to rule the Pirates out in 2025,” Kelly wrote.
“The feeling here, though, is that they don't have nearly enough offensively to be a playoff team.”
“Should the Buccos fail to contend this season, Andrew Heaney is another arm that teams looking to add rotation depth likely will check in on. The veteran lefty has looked good in his first month with the Pirates after signing a one-year, $5.25 million deal. He may not be someone who starts a playoff game, but he could help to get you there.”
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow proved this past offseason that he’s capable of making the big move. Breslow might also need to hit on some under-the-radar trades this summer, and a deal for Heaney could fall into that category.
The 33-year-old, former No. 9 overall pick is 1-1 this season with a 2.13 ERA through four starts (25 1/3 innings pitched).
Heaney won a World Series in 2023 as a member of the Texas Rangers.
