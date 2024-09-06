Former Red Sox Slugger Could Be Headed To Intriguing NL Team In 2025
The Boston Red Sox lineup has become more of a revolving door in the past few seasons than fans were used to over the past few decades.
Compared to the 2000s and 2010s, the Red Sox have become budget spenders in free agency. They've become adept at taking one-year flyers on veteran hitters, and that's brought some unexpected players through Fenway Park.
One of those players was longtime Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner, who fared quite well in his lone season with the Red Sox before bolting to the Toronto Blue Jays last winter.
Though Turner is no longer with Boston, there have been occasional rumors that a reunion might be in the cards. The Red Sox have gotten younger, however, and it appears Turner will likely be headed elsewhere once again in the 2025 season.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Turner would sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, a young team constantly looking for a middle-of-the-order bat.
"Adding veteran run-producer Justin Turner to fill a void at first base will ensure there is a veteran presence in a young Pittsburgh locker room, and (he's shown he still has) plenty left in the tank," Reuter said.
Red Sox fans fell in love with Turner in 2023, his lone season in Boston, both on the field and off. He was a steady presence in the third slot in the Red Sox lineup, and also quickly became a staple of the community, hosting several events to benefit Boston charities.
Across 119 games this season with the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, Turner has put up a more-than-respectable 104 OPS+, with 98 hits, nine home runs, and 45 RBI. He has also slowed down since heading to Seattle, a notoriously difficult hitter's ballpark.
Bringing in Turner is an appealing move for any team with a lineup as young as Pittsburgh's, and the veteran will be out to prove he still has something to contribute in his age-40 season. Plus, Red Sox fans would likely be more comfortable wishing him well in a National League city.
