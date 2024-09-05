Why Padres Gold Glover Predicted To 'Move On' Is Perfect Fit For Red Sox
At times this season, the Boston Red Sox have looked close to becoming a contender. But lately, they've proven how far away they still are.
After a five-game losing streak has effectively ended their playoff chances, the Red Sox must start looking to the winter in hopes of preventing a similar second-half collapse to those the team has experienced in each of the last three seasons.
The pitching staff needs major reinforcements, given the lack of a reliable fifth starter and the way the bullpen has crumbled after the All-Star break. But some might be making the mistake of assuming the Red Sox don't need to add any position players.
Sure, Boston might not be in play for Juan Soto, given the strict budgets that have reportedly been set in the past few spending cycles. But there are still moves to be made that can ensure the Red Sox have one of the best lineups in baseball in 2025--on both sides of the ball.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the San Diego Padres will move on from shortstop Ha Seong Kim in free agency this winter. After playing out his four-year, $28 million contract in San Diego, Kim will likely get a sizable raise--and the Red Sox should be the team to give it to him.
The key to the Red Sox's future is versatility. They have so many moving parts and interchangeable pieces that it's hard to predict exactly what their needs will be. The 28-year-old Kim has the ability to make the team better while filling whichever role the Red Sox need him in.
As it stands, any of Trevor Story, Ceddanne Rafaela, or Marcelo Mayer could be slated to take over shortstop duties in 2025. But on any given day, Kim could be the best defender of the four. If Story isn't healthy and Mayer isn't ready, Kim could be the everyday shortstop, with Rafaela in center field.
However, Kim also won a Gold Glove playing mostly second base in 2022, and that looks to be an even bigger hole for the Red Sox next season, unless either Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell is ready to make the jump in Triple-A.
Kim also plays an excellent third base, so if Rafael Devers' defense takes a sharp downturn and he's forced into designated hitter duties, Kim could step right in. He has racked up 15.3 wins above replacement in his career, and most of that is due to his sensational defense all over the diamond.
And in addition to the defensive versatility, Kim is a league-average bat, sometimes better, from the right side. The Red Sox notoriously have too many lefties, and Kim could help solve some of that imbalance.
It simply makes too much sense. The Red Sox have been killed by bad defense all season, and they love their versatility. Kim fixes the issue while fitting right into the playing style. He's the perfect veteran player for the Red Sox to add in 2025.
