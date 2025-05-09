Former Red Sox Slugger 'Getting Better With Age', Praised By MLB Analysts
A former Boston Red Sox outfielder is only getting better as he advances into his thirties, but is he underappreciated?
Based on how fitting a Philadelphia Phillies uniform looks on Kyle Schwarber, it’s easy to forget that Schwarber not too long ago played for the Red Sox (2021). He also won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016 as a young, up-and-coming player.
As time has passed, Schwarber, now 32, has only gotten better. The two-time All-Star was slashing .264/.410/.581 entering Friday with 12 home runs in 36 games for the Phillies.
On a new episode of MLN Network’s MLB Now program, former Major League slugger Sean Casey and top baseball writer Tom Verducci gave Schwarber his flowers.
“This guy rakes,” Casey said.
“This guy gets on base. He’s getting better with age, he really is. … He’s hitting lefties, driving that ball to left-center. This guy is a game-changing bat, and I’m glad he’s getting his due.”
Verducci talked about what former Chicago Cubs and Red Sox GM Theo Epstein said about Schwarber when the Cubs drafted him.
“(Epstein said,) ‘We’re gonna try him in left field and just let him put up Big Papi numbers,’” said Verducci.
“That’s who they thought he could be as a hitter.”
Schwarber might be the most important offensive player for the Phillies, which is a huge statement to make when you’re talking about a team featuring Bryce Harper. Something about his on-base ability and quality at-bats makes him different than anyone in Philly’s lineup, and anyone in all of MLB, for that matter.
If Philadelphia makes a serious run at a World Series title this fall, you can expect Schwarber to be at the center of it all.
