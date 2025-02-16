Former Yankees Hurler Called 'Obvious Choice' To Become Red Sox Closer In 2025
The Boston Red Sox have two very experienced late-inning relievers heading into 2025 in Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman, but there’s a chance neither of them will be Boston’s closer.
According to a new report from BoSox Injection’s PJ Potter, there’s a third closer candidate in Boston who looks poised to take over as the Red Sox’s dominant finisher.
“Garrett Whitlock wants the ball,” Potter wrote on Sunday.
“After he missed just about the entirety of the 2024 season from elbow surgery, the right-handed reliever is happy to be back on the mound and pitching once again for the Boston Red Sox.”
“Whitlock reared back for 95 MPH fastballs in his first outing of the spring, which kept him to a 15-pitch limit, but still managed to record several swings and misses. Once he maxed out his pitch count, he didn't want to step off the bump, which is a great sign of what the righty can provide this year in his new bullpen role.”
“With Kenley Jansen officially gone from Boston, there is now a job opening for the closer role. Could Whitlock take over? There are several options for the Red Sox, but Whitlock might just be the most obvious choice if he is healthy.”
“He'll have to beat out experienced ninth-inning arms Aroldis Chapman and Liam Hendriks for the job. Chapman, however, was not the full-time closer with the Pirates last season, finishing 18 of the 68 games he appeared in. Hendriks missed all of the 2024 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery, so although he has 116 career saves, he may not be ready for the challenge, either.”
“Whitlock … has given early signs that he may be ready and willing to take the ball in the ninth inning.”
Whitlock was drafted by the New York Yankees in round No. 18 of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2019.
The Red Sox snagged Whitlock in December 2020 in the Rule 5 draft. He made his first relief appearances for Boston during the 2021 season, finishing that year with an 8-4 record, 81 strikeouts, and a 1.96 ERA.
Whitlock’s career stats are an 18-11 record, a 3.39 ERA, and 252 strikeouts.
