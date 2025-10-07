Free Agency Rumors: Red Sox Favored In $100 Million Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox won the $120 million Alex Bregman sweepstakes last offseason, and it proved to be a huge move in the right direction.
Bregman was a massive piece of Boston's success this season, but he has an opt-out in his contract and the veteran is expected to use it to enter free agency this winter. At that point, the Red Sox would need to fight to re-sign him.
Bleacher Report's Eric Beaston recently predicted Bregman would opt out of his contract but soon re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency. Spotrac projects him to sign for $100 million over four years, but he's likely going to be worth a bit more than that.
Red Sox predicted to reunite with Alex Bregman in free agency
"Bregman was one of the prized free agents last offseason when Boston signed him to a three-year, $120 million deal. He was a key contributor to a Red Sox team that showed guts and resiliency, battling back and fighting through the end of the season to make the Wild Card round before being bounced by the New York Yankees," Beaston wrote. "The third baseman and former Houston Astro has an opt-out as part of that contract and is expected to exercise it in pursuit of a stronger deal. That could mean he ends up with the Red Sox or he goes elsewhere.
"Despite missing 48 games, Bregman still performed well, delivering 118 hits, 18 home runs, 62 RBI, and a 3.5 WAR. Bregman has consistently been one of the best at his position and will have other teams looking to add him to their roster. Boston can alleviate the concern that he will take his talents elsewhere by rewarding him for his play with an updated, higher-priced contract."
There are bound to be a lot of suitors in pursuit pf Bregman, but the Red Sox should be considered the favorites.
The Red Sox and their fans seemed to love Bregman. He quickly became a fan favorite and earned his spot at the top of the lineup. But Bregman also seemed to love the Red Sox, the city, and the fanbase.
He's likely looking for a more secure contract that locks him down for five or six years. The Red Sox can afford it, so they will remain the favorites, barring any unforeseen development.
