Garrett Crochet Moves Past Pedro Martinez In Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox have gotten a truly historic season form Garrett Crochet this season.
When the Red Sox acquired Crochet last offseason, the expectation was that he would be good for Boston. But, he has been so much more. Crochet has just one full season under his belt as a full-time starting pitcher so there were some questions about how he would hold up, it was a great season for him last year, but could he recreate it?
He’s knocked it out of the park. Crochet made his final regular season start of 2025 on Wednesday and was lights-out. He went eight shutout innings and allowed just three base hits while striking out six batters.
The Boston Red Sox made a brilliant move
Over the course of the season, Garrett Crochet made a lot of history. Each week he gave Boston fans something to be excited about. The run he has been on has been historic and he actually passed team legend Pedro Martinez for the second-most strikeouts by a pitcher in their first season in Boston, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.
"By the end of his eight dazzling innings against an aggressive Blue Jays team, Crochet pushed past the 200-inning mark and reached 255 strikeouts," McCaffrey said. "He moved into second all-time for most strikeouts in a pitcher’s first season in Boston, surpassing Pedro Martinez. Chris Sale’s 308 strikeouts in 2017 are the Red Sox record."
What a run for Crochet. Boston acquired him for four prospects and signed him to a long-term extension and the most looks brilliant. Overall, he will finish his first regular season in Boston with a 2.59 ERA to go along with a 255-to-46 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 205 1/3 innings pitched. He's currently leading the league in strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings, and innings pitched. He also racked up an impressive 18-5 record.
All in all, the Red Sox were looking for an ace this past offseason and Crochet fits every definition of the word. There's still time left with a playoff run looming, but what a season.
