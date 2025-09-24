Alex Bregman Predicted To Leave Red Sox For Tigers In Too Early Chatter
Once the 2025 Major League Baseball season ends -- whether this World Series glory or missing the playoffs entirely -- the most pressing question for the Boston Red Sox is going to be whether or not they can bring Alex Bregman back.
This is a topic that has been discussed for months at this point. He has an opt-out in his deal and has made it clear that his focus is on winning games for the Red Sox rather than his contractual future. He has said this consistently. Most recently, while joining NESN's Tom Caron and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier on NESN's "310 To Left" podcast.
"You're right, it's not," Bregman said about the opt-out being on his mind. "I'm focused on winning games."
His future may not be on his mind, but it has been on the mind of Red Sox fans and baseball pundits alike. Arguably, the most likely option for Bregman seems to be returning to Boston. The Red Sox have made Bregman a priority and clearly like him to the point where they were willing to pay him $40 million per year and give him the opt-outs anyway. The team has talked about how much they love Bregman and with Rafael Devers gone, it's hard to believe someone will outbid Boston for Bregman unless some sort of insane deal pops up. Plus, with Bregman slumping down the stretch, will he even opt out of a guaranteed $40 million per year over the next two years?
Right now, everything is just noise, because again, Bregman has said he's not thinking about it yet. But, people have tried to make predictions about what will happen -- as is typically the case across professional sports. Bleacher Reports' Zach Buckley shared a prediction that the Red Sox will lose Bregman to the Detroit Tigers.
There is too much chatter about Alex Bregman right now
"Bregman's first go-round in Boston has felt a bit like a play told in two acts. He was everything the Red Sox could've wanted in the first half, but he has struggled to maintain that form in the second half," Buckley said. "Overall, his stat line won't appear much different than normal, save for more missed time than usual (46 absences so far). His .273/.365/.467 slash line looks strikingly similar to his career .273/.365/.481 marks, while his 18 homers, 62 runs and 62 RBI are about what you'd expect when accounting for his injury troubles...
"It's tricky to tell what these recent struggles might do to his market—if he even bothers to have one. The three-year, $120 million pact he signed in February came with opt-outs after both this season and next. If he wanted to extend his stay, he can (either by opting into his deal or signing a new one), but if he's aiming for a longer, more lucrative contract, he might have to look elsewhere. Prediction: Bregman opts out and signs a five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers."
It's fair to wonder if the Tigers will be interested in Bregman because they were last offseason. Detroit clearly was interested in Bregman, but Boston was the one that made an offer that Bregman couldn't refuse. This is all just chatter. It gets the conversations going but doesn't matter until the team and Bregman talk about the decisions. But, it would be tough for the Red Sox to replace Bregman if he were to leave and go anywhere.
