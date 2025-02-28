Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Trevor Story Addresses Expectations Ahead Of Pivotal 2025 Season

The veteran is coming in with a lot to prove

Jackson Roberts

Feb 15, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) tosses an autographed ball to a young fan during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South Credit Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) tosses an autographed ball to a young fan during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South Credit Chris Tilley-Imagn Images / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Boston Red Sox attempt to evaluate the new faces in the lineup, shortstop should belong to Trevor Story. Unfortunately, Boston has learned by now that they can't fully count on him being there.

Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox three seasons ago, but he's only played one season worth of games since. His play on the field hasn't been up to his previous standards, but it's the lack of availability that's really stung Boston.

The 32-year-old Story has suffered hand, heel, elbow, and shoulder injuries during his three-year Red Sox tenure. Even with a poor offensive showing, he's racked up 4.0 rWAR in his 163 games with the Red Sox. A four-WAR season from Story highlighted by great defense would be a huge plus for the Red Sox.

However, during a recent interview, Story made it clear that he wants more from himself. He believes he can still be an All-Star offensive contributor as well.

“No complaints about my body. It’s time to get back into the flow,” Story said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “I look back at ‘18 and ‘19, my best years in Colorado, That’s the type of hitter that I am and I haven’t shown that consistently in Boston.”

Story also touched on some of the emotions of missing so much time, and how staying on the field would allow him to fill the role he wants to play on the team.

“I want to lead and help players out and be a mentor. But it definitely lands a little different when you’re in the fire with the guys every single day,” Story said. “You’re on road trips; you’re out there battling with the boys. That’s the best way to lead.

“It’s been tough for me in that aspect, trying to find different ways to make that happen. Health is everything, man. The perspective of the last three years and what I’ve gained from that is how much I love playing and how much I miss playing.”

Throughout his time with the Red Sox, it's been obvious how much Story cares. He wants to be there badly for his teammates and for the fans. Hopefully, for the sake of all involved, this is the year he's able to avoid the injury bug.

More MLB: Red Sox Starter Lucas Giolito Sets Record Straight About 2025 Contract Year

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News