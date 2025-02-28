Red Sox's Trevor Story Addresses Expectations Ahead Of Pivotal 2025 Season
As the Boston Red Sox attempt to evaluate the new faces in the lineup, shortstop should belong to Trevor Story. Unfortunately, Boston has learned by now that they can't fully count on him being there.
Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox three seasons ago, but he's only played one season worth of games since. His play on the field hasn't been up to his previous standards, but it's the lack of availability that's really stung Boston.
The 32-year-old Story has suffered hand, heel, elbow, and shoulder injuries during his three-year Red Sox tenure. Even with a poor offensive showing, he's racked up 4.0 rWAR in his 163 games with the Red Sox. A four-WAR season from Story highlighted by great defense would be a huge plus for the Red Sox.
However, during a recent interview, Story made it clear that he wants more from himself. He believes he can still be an All-Star offensive contributor as well.
“No complaints about my body. It’s time to get back into the flow,” Story said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “I look back at ‘18 and ‘19, my best years in Colorado, That’s the type of hitter that I am and I haven’t shown that consistently in Boston.”
Story also touched on some of the emotions of missing so much time, and how staying on the field would allow him to fill the role he wants to play on the team.
“I want to lead and help players out and be a mentor. But it definitely lands a little different when you’re in the fire with the guys every single day,” Story said. “You’re on road trips; you’re out there battling with the boys. That’s the best way to lead.
“It’s been tough for me in that aspect, trying to find different ways to make that happen. Health is everything, man. The perspective of the last three years and what I’ve gained from that is how much I love playing and how much I miss playing.”
Throughout his time with the Red Sox, it's been obvious how much Story cares. He wants to be there badly for his teammates and for the fans. Hopefully, for the sake of all involved, this is the year he's able to avoid the injury bug.
