Giants' Buster Posey Dishes On Rafael Devers' Struggles Since Leaving Red Sox
Declaring a "winner" of the Rafael Devers blockbuster a month in is a fool's errand, but the very early results haven't gone the slugger's way.
In 25 games since the swap, Devers is batting .202 with a .656 OPS for the San Francisco Giants. And though they won a series against the Boston Red Sox, Devers' old team, a week after the trade, the Red Sox have since overtaken them in the overall standings thanks to a 16-9 post-Devers record.
Giants fans don't care that Devers was a three-time All-Star in Boston before the age of 28. They want results for the $254.5 million contract they just picked up, and over a very small sample size, Devers hasn't provided them.
But Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey, the man who traded for Devers and someone who knows a thing or two about succeeding in San Francisco, is urging caution as the second half arrives.
“This guy has been in one organization his entire life,” Posey said, per KNBR. “Now, to come over here, everything is different. Not just the ballpark and teammates, but where you're living. So, it's an adjustment period. It's just a matter of time before he gets going.”
San Francisco's Oracle Park is a notoriously tough park to hit in, and Devers' swing was perfectly tailored to Fenway Park. The slugger is also dealing with groin and back injuries, so the four-day All-Star break certainly came at a welcome time.
And most importantly, Devers has only had 109 plate appearances, the equivalent of about one-sixth of a full season. He'll get better, it's just a question of how much better.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox were humming coming into the break, and as much as a bat with a .905 OPS is huge to have in your lineup, having the flexibility to use the designated hitter spot has been an advantage as well.
The Red Sox might still be glad they made the trade years down the road, but don't make the mistake of thinking this is who Devers is now.