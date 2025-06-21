Giants GM Describes First Convo With Ex-Red Sox Star Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox fans are still processing that Rafael Devers is wearing a San Francisco Giants uniform.
Devers faced off against his former club on Saturday, going 0-for-5 in a 7-5 loss.
Devers mostly deflected Boston-themed questions about his Red Sox tenure during interviews this weekend, saying he wants to move on.
From San Francisco's perspective, the Giants are adding one of baseball's best hitters to their lineup, and they are obviously excited.
On Friday, while appearing as a guest on the MLB Now program, Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey was asked about his first conversation with Devers following the trade.
"Yeah, I mean, you talk to people across the industry and try to get a feel for the person and, you know, what we heard is he's a guy that loves to play baseball," Posey revealed.
"He wants to go play baseball. He wants to be in the lineup every single day."
"And then, you know, first conversations with him, with myself and Zach and Bob Melvin, it was pretty clear (that) he was excited to be a Giant and just he wants to help us win games any way he can."
Devers told the San Francisco media during his introductory interview that he's willing to play first base for the Giants.
It appears that the superstar needed a change of scenery and things had turned unsalvageable in his relationship with Boston's management.
