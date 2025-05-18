Great News As Red Sox Star’s Expected Return Date Announced
The Boston Red Sox very well could get a big reinforcement next week.
Boston’s rotation has taken a hit injury-wise, including Walker Buehler. Buehler has been dealing with some shoulder soreness and is on the Injured List. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith talked about Buehler and shared that he his expected to return to the mound for Boston on Tuesday against the New York Mets.
"Red Sox righty Walker Buehler is on track to rejoin the starting rotation Tuesday against the Mets," Smith said. "The 30-year-old righty has been on the 15-day injured list since May 2 (retroactive to April 29) with right shoulder bursitis. He threw three innings (62 pitches) in a live batting practice at Fenway Park on Thursday.
"Buehler said he should be able to throw approximately 85-90 pitches Tuesday. He said he never thought his injury was anything serious and it might not have required an IL stint if it happened late in the season."
Buehler has made six starts so far this season. He allowed nine runs across his first two starts but just seven earned runs across his next four before going down. Right now, he has a 4.28 ERA across six starts to go long with a 29-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 2/3 innings pitched. Buehler's return can't come soon enough as the Red Sox lost another starter this week with Tanner Houck being placed on the Injured List.
Boston got back in the win column on Saturday and now is just days away from another big-time reinforcement.
More MLB: Good News For Red Sox Involving $90 Million Fan-Favorite