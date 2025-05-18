Inside The Red Sox

Great News As Red Sox Star’s Expected Return Date Announced

The Red Sox are going to get a big piece back next week...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox very well could get a big reinforcement next week.

Boston’s rotation has taken a hit injury-wise, including Walker Buehler. Buehler has been dealing with some shoulder soreness and is on the Injured List.  MassLive.com's Christopher Smith talked about Buehler and shared that he his expected to return to the mound for Boston on Tuesday against the New York Mets.

"Red Sox righty Walker Buehler is on track to rejoin the starting rotation Tuesday against the Mets," Smith said. "The 30-year-old righty has been on the 15-day injured list since May 2 (retroactive to April 29) with right shoulder bursitis. He threw three innings (62 pitches) in a live batting practice at Fenway Park on Thursday.

"Buehler said he should be able to throw approximately 85-90 pitches Tuesday. He said he never thought his injury was anything serious and it might not have required an IL stint if it happened late in the season."

Buehler has made six starts so far this season. He allowed nine runs across his first two starts but just seven earned runs across his next four before going down. Right now, he has a 4.28 ERA across six starts to go long with a 29-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 2/3 innings pitched. Buehler's return can't come soon enough as the Red Sox lost another starter this week with Tanner Houck being placed on the Injured List.

Boston got back in the win column on Saturday and now is just days away from another big-time reinforcement.

More MLB: Good News For Red Sox Involving $90 Million Fan-Favorite

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News