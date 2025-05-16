Guardians Might Ask For Red Sox Outfielder; Should Boston Hang Up?
Could the Boston Red Sox be the team that helps the Cleveland Guardians solve their outfield struggles?
Cleveland’s outfield production has been lackluster, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter on Thursday, and they’re likely seeking a spark to solidify their lineup.
“Even with Lane Thomas on the mend from a wrist injury that has sidelined him since April 19, the Guardians could still use another bat in the outfield,” Reuter wrote.
“Steven Kwan is a staple in left field, but Nolan Jones (108 PA, .152 BA, 59 OPS+) and Jhonkensy Noel (79 PA, .160 BA, 29 OPS+) have both struggled mightily at the plate, while Angel Martínez (-2 DRS, -0.3 dWAR) is an infielder miscast as a center fielder.”
Enter Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston’s 24-year-old outfielder who could be the perfect fit for Cleveland’s needs.
Rafaela has been electric in May, slashing .333/.364/.500 with five doubles and a triple over 46 plate appearances entering Thursday.
Boston’s outfield logjam has been tirelessly documented. Trading Rafaela would clear space for a long-awaited Roman Anthony call-up, delighting fans and possibly enhancing the ceiling of the Red Sox’s roster.
Boston should be careful about giving away Rafaela, though, especially if the return isn’t beefy enough. He’s still a very young player with a world of ability, and he can also play virtually anywhere on defense.
Rafaela, in addition to his obvious skills, is great insurance against injury. If either Trevor Story or Kristian Campbell misses time, you can plug in Rafaela. The same goes for Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu.
The Red Sox are eager to promote Anthony, but that might happen naturally due to injuries occurring throughout the marathon season.
Keeping Rafaela might be the low-key smart move for Boston.
