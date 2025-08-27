Harsh Red Sox Demotion May Have Saved Speedster's Season, Says Alex Cora
Major League Baseball is awfully hard as it is, but trying to produce while only getting a start per week is a near-impossible task.
That's what Boston Red Sox infielder David Hamilton has come to learn this season. After a productive rookie campaign last year, Hamilton attempted to settle into a bench role as Boston brought in Alex Bregman, promoted Kristian Campbell, and returned a healthy Trevor Story to the lineup.
It was trial by fire, as Hamilton batted .174 through his first 69 games and twice found himself demoted to Triple-A. But he's found himself a bit of late, and his production since being promoted last Thursday has given Boston a real lift when they've desperately needed it.
Did Triple-A reset fix David Hamilton?
It's only been five games, but Hamilton has now hit for the cycle in 15 at-bats, putting up a 1.271 OPS since his return. He's the best defender the Red Sox have at second base, the fastest man on the roster, and could be a key contributor come playoff time -- if he makes the roster.
Manager Alex Cora thinks that the demotions to Triple-A, while they've undoubtedly been hard for Hamilton to swallow, may have given him the consistent playing time he needed to get himself right for the pennant race.
“He played in Triple A. It’s a different role down there, and he got his rhythm back, and we’re trying to see that continue here,” Cora said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.
Hamilton, who put up an OPS of .894 in nine games for Triple-A Worcester this season, agreed with Cora's assessment.
“I’ve never really not played that much,” Hamilton said, per Smith. “So it’s difficult. It’s a learning experience, for sure. I think going down helped me just be myself again.”
Hamilton should get more consistent reps in the weeks to come, as Romy Gonzalez has cooled off and Campbell doesn't seem to be all that close to getting promoted back to the majors. And what he does with that playing time is likely to determine his fate for the postseason roster.
More MLB: Red Sox's Trevor Story Hits Major Milestone Amid Resurgent Season