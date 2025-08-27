Red Sox's Trevor Story Hits Major Milestone Amid Resurgent Season
A remarkable season for Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story hit a new high point on Tuesday night.
The Red Sox were facing Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish, who looked untouchable for most of the night in his return from Tommy John surgery. But Story ambushed a first-pitch breaking ball in the second inning, hooking it just inside the left field foul pole to give Boston a quick 1-0 lead.
It wasn't just a big moment in a game Boston needed to win. It was a milestone moment for Story -- the 200th home run of his impressive, yet injury-plagued career.
Trevor Story sounds off on 200th home run
Only 42 of Story's home runs have come in his four years in a Red Sox uniform, a fact he's surely all too aware of. But this year, his resurgence has been one of the biggest pluses for a Boston team that looks headed for a playoff bid for the first time since he signed with the club.
"It's a cool benchmark to hit," Story said of the feat (via NESN). "I try to pride myself on being consistent, and I feel like the past few months, I've done more of that. It's a fun thing to say I've done in my career, but right now it's more focused on the win and chasing down that division title."
While Story kept the focus on the team, this group wouldn't be anywhere near where it is now without his production as an individual. You could make a case that he's been the most valuable position player on the club this year, putting up 3.5 bWAR and most importantly, staying on the field after three years in a row of major injuries.
A couple more Story stats: Boston is now 20-1 when he homers this season, the best record any team has when any player with double-digit homers has hit one. And he stole his 23rd base on Tuesday as well. That ties him for the second most steals without being caught in a single season; the record is 30, held by Trea Turner in 2023.
It cannot be overstated what Story has meant to this team. So it was gratifying to see him achieve a personal milestone as the team keeps rolling.
