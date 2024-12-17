Here's What Red Sox Signing 4-Time All-Star Corbin Burnes Could Cost, Per MLB Insider
The Corbin Burnes sweepstakes have quieted down since the Winter Meetings, so where do the Boston Red Sox stand?
Burnes has been a dream target for many Red Sox fans this winter, the only bonafide ace still available who could slot in ahead of Garrett Crochet in the projected Opening Day rotation. But for all the posturing the team has done about spending big money in free agency, they've yet to back up the Brinks truck.
Every day, the target could be moving for Burnes' contract based on how steep market prices have been this winter. Blake Snell and Max Fried landed high nine-figure contracts from the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, which only brightens to the dollar signs in front of Burnes' eyes.
Recently, insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com attempted to provide some clarity. He said that Burnes would almost certainly improve upon Fried's $218 mllion deal, and could even be looking at a $245 million total when all is said and done.
"After Max Fried landed a $218 million deal from the Yankees, Burnes is now expected to exceed that guaranteed total, with some projecting a deal worth more than $245 million," Feinsand said.
Feinsand also specifically addressed the possibility of the Red Sox opening up their wallets for Burnes, though he still labeled the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays as favorites over Boston for the righty's services.
"Boston dealt for Garrett Crochet to address the top of its rotation, but after making a run at Soto, there is clearly money if the Red Sox decide to spend it."
Getting Burnes could be a game-changer for the Red Sox. He's a four-time All-Star and has three years of postseason experience, which could make him the ideal veteran to pair with the still-young Crochet atop the rotation.
But the Red Sox have also shown little inclination to pay pitchers approaching 30 in the wake of David Price's contract back in 2016. Will they go against their own trend in order to bring in Burnes?
More MLB: Insider Floats Red Sox Blockbuster Swap Of $108 Million All-Star For Triston Casas