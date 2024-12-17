Insider Floats Red Sox Blockbuster Swap Of $108 Million All-Star For Triston Casas
The Boston Red Sox could still have one more blockbuster trade in the works.
After acquiring star pitcher Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox still need one more starting pitcher. An oft-discussed trade candidate to help them landing that starting pitcher has emerged: first baseman Triston Casas.
Casas, 24, has all the potential in the world, as his numbers since the All-Star break in 2023 show. He had the fourth-highest second-half OPS in all of MLB, then managed a solid .800 OPS with 13 home runs in just 62 games in 2024.
It's a risky proposition to trade Casas, but the Red Sox seem to be considering the value he could bring them in a trade versus the value he brings them as yet another lefty bat in the middle of the lineup. If Boston can land one more ace, perhaps it's worth pulling the trigger.
On Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed a trade that would send Casas, along with corner infield prospect Blaze Jordan, to the Seattle Mariners for three-time All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo.
"If the Red Sox don’t land free-agent ace Corbin Burnes... they could pivot and sign Bregman to play third base, which would necessitate a move of Rafael Devers to first and allow them to trade Casas and a corner infielder such as prospect Blaze Jordan for Castillo to further improve their rotation," Bowden said.
"Casas, 24, profiles as a future 25-30 home run power bat; he won’t be eligible for arbitration until 2026. Jordan, who will turn 22 this week, was a third-round pick in 2020; he batted .261/.305/.388 with seven homers and 22 doubles last season at Double A. A win-win for both organizations."
Castillo, 31, has three guaranteed years remaining on the $108 million contract he signed with Seattle before the 2023 season, plus a vesting option for a fourth year at $25 million. That option is triggered if Castillo throws 180-plus innings in 2027, so the Red Sox would hardly be complaining.
If the Red Sox land Castillo, they'll certainly hope he rebounds to his 2023 form, when he finished fifth in Cy Young voting, compared to his slight down year in 2024. It's not inexcusable to trade away Casas, but they have to absolutely nail the return.
More MLB: Red Sox Projected Blockbuster Lands Marlins Star Jesús Luzardo In 4-Player Swap