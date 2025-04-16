How Do Roman Anthony, Red Sox Stack Up In Latest MLB Farm System Rankings?
One of the most exciting parts of being a Boston Red Sox fan for the past couple of years has been following the farm system.
After a long stretch of underwhelming prospect groups, the Red Sox started putting together a powerful farm system in 2021 when they drafted shortstop Marcelo Mayer in the first round. They've been steadily collecting future stars ever since, and they're now beginning to see the fruits of their labor.
Second baseman Kristian Campbell has looked fantastic so far this season in his major league debut, and outfielder Roman Anthony, the consensus number-one prospect in Boston's system, should be next to join the party. Those two, along with Mayer, form the so-called "Big Three" at the top of the system.
Clearly, there's a lot to be excited about in the very near future in Boston. But how does this farm system compare to its peers around Major League Baseball?
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Red Sox's farm system fifth of the 30 MLB teams, while highlighting 19-year-old shortstop Franklin Arias as a name to watch once the "Big Three" all graduate to the majors.
"Most baseball fans are well-acquainted with the "Big Three" atop the Red Sox farm system, but with all three of those guys expected to debut in 2025, Arias could be the team's top prospect heading into 2026," Reuter wrote.
"The 19-year-old is widely regarded as the best defensive infielder in the Red Sox system, and he hit .309/.409/.487 with 36 extra-base hits and 35 steals in 87 games between rookie ball and Single-A last year."
In descending order, the Red Sox trailed the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays in Bleacher Report's rankings.
Having a great farm system is exciting, but having a great big-league team is far better. The Red Sox are off to a shaky start to a 2025 season with high expectations, so the nearby arrival of Anthony is one fans all across the sport will be watching closely.
More MLB: Red Sox May Acquire $73 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher In Midseason Blockbuster