How Jhostynxon Garcia Reacted To First Red Sox Base Hit
The Boston Red Sox had a great day overall on Thursday.
Boston took on the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles on the road and came out on top, 3-2. This win wasn't just any other win. It was a four-game, series sweep clincher for Boston. On top of this, one of the Red Sox's top overall prospects got his first big league base hit.
It was another big day for the Red Sox on Thursday
Red Sox No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, known as "The Password," got the start in left field for Boston and collected his first base hit. It was a double down the left field line in the fifth inning of the Boston win. You can see a clip of the base hit below.
After the game, Garcia shared his first comments on the hit through an interpreter and transcribed by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
"The Red Sox's Jhostynxon Garcia got the baseball from his first hit, as well as the lineup card from today. He had been 0 for 5 in the eight days since being promoted," Healey said "'Thank God I got the first one,' Garcia said through an interpreter. 'I’m happy that it came today.'"
Garcia hasn't gotten a ton of opportunities since his recent promotion, but he's someone fans should really be excited about right now. In the minors, he had 20 homers, 73 RBIs, and 17 doubles before his promotion. He was hitting over .300 at the Triple-A level and looked like a star. In Boston, the Red Sox are pretty full in the outfield right now. The Red Sox started trying Garcia out in the infield at first base in Triple-A, but recently brought Nathaniel Lowe to town. There isn't the room on the roster there once was, but he has done a good job for the team in Wilyer Abreu's absence.
Sweeping an American League East rival is always great. Doing so when one of your top prospects gets his first MLB base hit is priceless.
