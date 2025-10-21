How Red Sox Can Bolster Rotation To Catch The Blue Jays
If the Boston Red Sox can add another high-end starter to the rotation this offseason, there's no reason why they cannot be in the same position that the Toronto Blue Jays are in right now.
Toronto took down the Seattle Mariners on Monday night in Game 7 of the American League Championship series and is advancing to the World Series to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays are loaded. Toronto has plenty of pitching including guys like Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer, José Berríos, and Eric Lauer to name a few. Then they obviously have offensive stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer.
The Red Sox should be using the Blue Jays as motivation. They have gone from a last-place team in 2024, to the World Series in 2025. The Red Sox already have a head start with an 89-73 record in 2025 and a solid core in place. Adding more pitching this offseason is integral for Boston to catch Toronto.
With that being said, here are arguably the top free agent and trade targets Boston should pursue: Dylan Cease and Joe Ryan.
Dylan Cease would give the Red Sox what they need
Free Agency:
Dylan Cease - Current Team: San Diego Padres
It's hard not to bring up Cease here. Over the last few seasons, there has been a lot of buzz about the Red Sox and Cease. There were rumors that the Padres could trade him away, and Boston seemingly was always mentioned. Now, Cease is going to be a free agent this winter and has a projected market value of just over $158 million across six seasons. Cease's advanced metrics were good in 2025, despite a higher-than-expected ERA. He was in the 95th percentile in whiff rate and 89th percentile in strikeout rate. He had a 4.55 ERA, but 3.56 FIP, showing there was some bad luck defensively there for Cease.
Cease will be expensive, but a lefty/right combo at the top of the rotation with Garrett Crochet and Cease would be just what Boston needs.
Trade Market:
Joe Ryan - Current Team: Minnesota Twins
This one is pretty obvious. Boston heavily pursued Ryan this past summer and it's not hard to see why. He had 4.5 wins above replacement this season to go along with a 3.42 ERA. His FIP actually was higher than Cease's at 3.74. But, unlike Cease, he won't be a free agent until 2028 so he would be cheaper. The Red Sox would have to trade pieces away, but Ryan would impact the payroll far less and is the same age at 29 years old.
