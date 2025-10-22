How Red Sox Could Lose Beloved Coach Jason Varitek To NL East Squad
Jason Varitek has spent the last 29 years in professional baseball wearing a Boston Red Sox uniform.
Debuting as a player in 1997, Varitek was the last Red Sox player to officially be named captain, playing a vital role on the first two World Series title teams of this century. He then moved into a front office advisory role, then started coaching in 2020.
Varitek has since become a staple of the coaching staff, but he still technically is not locked in long-term. And although it seems likely he'll be back at this point, there seems to be one circumstance in which he would consider leaving.
Varitek might be amnable to job in Atlanta
On Tuesday, Varitek's wife, Catherine, took to social media and hinted that Varitek might depart Boston if offered a job (likely only the managerial opening) with the Atlanta Braves.
"Hope they keep him here (in Boston)," Catherine Varitek wrote in response to a question about where Jason would be this season. "These other openings don’t really fit our family dynamic. Unless of course Atlanta calls,
"We have a home there, Tek has huge baseball ties there, and GM is Greek...that would be epic! But that’s just me, what do I know(?)"
Last week, MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported that Varitek was expected back with the Red Sox next season, but the two sides had not yet finalized an agreement. The 53-year-old served as the "game planning and run prevention coach" this past season.
As of last week, Varitek also had not received any interview requests for managerial openings, per Cotillo.
The Braves opened their managerial job at the end of the season thanks to franchise icon Brian Snitker's retirement. Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote a summary of potential candidates for the Atlanta job on Wednesday, and Varitek's name was nowhere to be found within.
As long as a deal with the Red Sox is unfinished, the possibility that another team swoops in and poaches Varitek has to be considered. But the odds still seem to heavily indicate that he'll return.
