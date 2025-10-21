Red Sox Should Pursue Mariners' 49-HR All-Star Following ALCS Heroics
There are lots of parallels between the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners, who joined the ranks of the eliminated American League teams in painful fashion on Monday.
Both the Red Sox and Mariners are on upward trajectories, with a lot of young, controllable talent in-house. And both also have a lot of questions to answer in free agency this winter as they try to take the next steps toward winning a World Series.
The two teams also both have All-Star third basemen heading to free agency in Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suárez. Rather than simply bringing back Bregman, there's a strong case to be made that the Red Sox should try and land both of these very different veterans.
Red Sox are a surprisingly good fit for Suárez
We know the Red Sox were in on trading for Suárez at the deadline, so we also know they see a fit for both players in the lineup at once. That vision could very well apply to free agency as well.
There are some obvious reasons why Suárez and the Red Sox might not work out as a pairing this time around. He's a subpar defender, his on-base percentage was under .300 this year, and he's turning 35 next season, so a multi-year deal could look like a bad investment in time.
However, the fact that the Red Sox didn't have a 30-homer guy this year, and haven't had a 40-homer guy since their 2018 World Series squad (J.D. Martinez, 43) is tough to shake. Suárez, for all his faults, never fails to launch the ball out of the ballpark, averaging 32 homers per 162 games in his career.
It's too early to nail down what the finances would look like, but an offseason consisting of re-signing Bregman to be the everyday third baseman and adding Suárez to be a regular DH/occasional first baseman against lefty starters might be at least somewhat realistic. Certainly more realistic than bringing back Bregman and also nabbing Kyle Schwarber or Pete Alonso.
Boston needs Bregman's leadership and defense at third base, but it also needs a true power bat like Suárez. There's no reason they shouldn't explore both paths and hope they can somehow intersect.
