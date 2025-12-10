Why Red Sox, Pete Alonso Reportedly Didn't Meet Tuesday

One of the most popular rumors from the 2025 winter meetings so far has been interest from the Boston Red Sox in Pete Alonso.

Boston is looking for pop and Alonso surely could provide that. Reports surfaced on Monday that the Red Sox would be one of the teams meeting with Alonso in person on Tuesday, along with the Baltimore Orioles. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the news on Monday.

MassLive.com's Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo reported that the team was still looking to "finalize plans" for a meeting as of Tuesday night due to the fact that "high-ranking" front office members were ill.

The Red Sox have been reportedly linked to Pete Alonso

"As of Tuesday evening, the Red Sox were still trying to finalize plans to meet with free agent slugger Pete Alonso in person," McAdam and Cotillo reported. "According to an industry source, the Sox and Alonso have already met via Zoom prior to the start of the Winter Meetings. Not surprisingly, the Red Sox would like to meet in person, too as they ramp up their pursuit of the top power hitter remaining on the free agent market. Plans were complicated somewhat Tuesday by high-ranking front office members battling cold/flu symptoms and limiting in-person interactions throughout the day.

"Alonso lives in Tampa, about 75 miles west of Orlando, and could potentially return to the Winter Meetings Wednesday for an in-person meeting. He is known to be bouncing around the Waldorf Astoria Orlando for in-person meetings and the Orioles were reportedly on his list as well."

The fact that Boston has met with Alonso on Zoom, per Cotillo and McAdam, is intriguing in itself. Alonso makes almost too much sense for Fenway Park, and the Red Sox as a whole. Boston has Triston Casas, but he has had back-to-back injury-plagued seasons. Boston has been searching for consistent play at first base and Alonso would provide that.

Obviously, he can hit the ball out of the park. There's no denying that. But Alonso also played in all 162 games in each of the last two years. There has been just one season over the last seven years in which Alonso has played in fewer than 152 games and that was the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign. That season had just 60 games and Alonso played in 52. Availability is an important trait in itself and Alonso has that.

