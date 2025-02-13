How Red Sox's Alex Bregman Deal Is Helped By Nick Pivetta's Padres Deal
The Boston Red Sox made a massive splash on Wednesday.
Boston was heavily tied to former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman throughout the offseason and finally landed him on Wednesday. Bregman landed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston that has deferred money and opt-outs.
Bregman spent the first nine years of his Major League Baseball career with the Astros and won two World Series titles. He turned down the qualifying offer from Houston early in the offseason and therefore the Astros will get a compensatory pick after the fourth round in the next MLB Draft, as shared by ESPN.
It's never easy to lose a draft pick, but one thing certainly makes things easier for Boston. The Red Sox shocked the baseball world by offering Nick PIvetta the qualifying offer and he surprised the baseball world even further by turning it town. Pivetta signed with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday and because of that, the Red Sox will get a compensatory pick back themselves.
Frankly, things couldn't have worked out better for Boston. The Red Sox's starting rotation is significantly better than it was and they essentially won't lose anything by signing Bregman despite him turning down the Astros' qualifying offer.
Things are trending in the right direction and now the club absolutely should be considered among the top teams in the American League. The American League is wide open and Boston very well could end up being the best team in the league.
More MLB: Red Sox's 'Expectation' For Alex Bregman Revealed By ESPN's Jeff Passan