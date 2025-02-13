Red Sox's 'Expectation' For Alex Bregman Revealed By ESPN's Jeff Passan
After plenty of chatter, speculation, and rumors, the Boston Red Sox struck gold on Wednesday night.
Boston has been looking to improve the offense and did just that by going out and signing former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal. He's a superstar in his own right and will bright right-handed pop to the middle of the Red Sox's lineup while providing important veteran leadership in the clubhouse.
It's certainly a great move. As rumors picked up about Bregman throughout the offseason, some wondered how he would fit defensively with the team. Boston has a third baseman in Rafael Devers, but Bregman is a far better defensive player and just won a Gold Glove in 2024 at the spot. He's pretty much only played third base over the last five years, but there rumblings that he could move to second base.
ESPN's Jeff Passan revealed that currently that is the "expectation" with Boston.
"The expectation is Alex Bregman will play second base for Boston, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Even though the Red Sox have top prospect Kristian Campbell coming, they saw Bregman having enough of an impact that they offered $40 million a year — with deferrals — to make the deal happen."
Bregman played all over the diamond early in his career, so he has seen time at second base. The Red Sox have a lot of talent to go around and even more coming up from the minors. It'll be interesting to see how Boston handles everyone, but it seems like Bregman will be playing second base at least initially.
More MLB: Alex Bregman Contract Details: Red Sox Star Declined 3 Other Offers