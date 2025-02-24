Inside The Red Sox

How Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Looked In Boston Debut

The Red Sox certainly must be happy today...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox brought Garrett Crochet to town and he certainly looked great in his first appearance with the team.

Spring Training games are in full swing and Red Sox fans got their first looks at Crochet in a Boston uniform on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

Crochet pitched 1 2/3 innings and looked like a superstar in the contest. He struck out four batters across the 1 2/3 innings and didn’t allow any runs. Crochet allowed three base hits and walked one batter in the contest.

Boston acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects including Kyle Teel. There has been chatter since the acquisition about the possibility the Red Sox signing Crochet to an extension. Boston absolutely should get something done and if he continues to pitch like this, that price tag is just going to get higher.

Crochet has made just one appearance with Boston so it’s easy to overreact, but he is legit. This is a guy to build around and he couldn’t have had a better showing in his first outing with Boston. Crochet was phenomenal in his Boston debut but even he was overshadowed in the game.

Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman also made his team debut on Sunday and finished the day 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, one run scored, and two RBIs. Both stars looked great for Boston on Sunday and things are trending in the right direction.

More MLB: Red Sox 26-Year-Old Taking Huge Step In Recovery: Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News