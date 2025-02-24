How Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Looked In Boston Debut
The Boston Red Sox brought Garrett Crochet to town and he certainly looked great in his first appearance with the team.
Spring Training games are in full swing and Red Sox fans got their first looks at Crochet in a Boston uniform on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Crochet pitched 1 2/3 innings and looked like a superstar in the contest. He struck out four batters across the 1 2/3 innings and didn’t allow any runs. Crochet allowed three base hits and walked one batter in the contest.
Boston acquired Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for four prospects including Kyle Teel. There has been chatter since the acquisition about the possibility the Red Sox signing Crochet to an extension. Boston absolutely should get something done and if he continues to pitch like this, that price tag is just going to get higher.
Crochet has made just one appearance with Boston so it’s easy to overreact, but he is legit. This is a guy to build around and he couldn’t have had a better showing in his first outing with Boston. Crochet was phenomenal in his Boston debut but even he was overshadowed in the game.
Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman also made his team debut on Sunday and finished the day 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, one run scored, and two RBIs. Both stars looked great for Boston on Sunday and things are trending in the right direction.
