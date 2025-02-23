Red Sox 26-Year-Old Taking Huge Step In Recovery: Insider
The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with injuries throughout Spring Training so far but also have gotten some positive news as well.
Red Sox hurler Chris Murphy missed the entire 2024 season after a solid 2023 rookie campaign. He had to undergo Tommy John Surgery but MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that he's taken a positive step in his recovery and is hoping to pitch for Boston this year.
"One year later, he’s working his way back and has thrown two bullpen sessions," Smith said. "The first bullpen was 10 pitches. The second was 15 pitches. 'All fastballs,' Murphy said Sunday at JetBlue Park. 'Progressing well. On track right now for I think it’s an April 10 live (BP). Beyond that, I don’t know what the plan is from there.' The goal 'definitely' is to return at some point this season. Asked if the first half might be in play, he replied, “Hope so. Cross my fingers.'"
Murphy may not be a big-name player, but this is a great update for the team. Boston recently signed Matt Moore because of the fact that the team needed another lefty in the mix for the bullpen. Murphy is just 26 years old and could give the Red Sox another left-handed option once he's able to return to the hill fully.
Boston has dealt with some injuries throughout Spring Training but this is a great update and could give the team more depth at some point in 2025.
