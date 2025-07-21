Inside The Red Sox

How Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Won Over Alex Bregman

The Red Sox ace has won over the Boston superstar...

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Jul 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet to be the team’s ace this past offseason and he has been that exactly.

Crochet has been everything the Red Sox could’ve hoped for and more. The lefty an 11-4 record after taking down the Chicago Cubs on Sunday to go along with a 2.19 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings pitched in 21 starts.

When Boston has needed him, Crochet has been there every fifth day. Fellow Boston star Alex Bregman clearly has been impressed by Crochet, as shared by MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

"When you need a stopper, he's a stopper," Bregman said as transcribed by Browne. "When you need somebody to keep it going, he keeps it going. When you need someone to set the tone and be the ace of the staff, that’s what he’s done. He's delivered time and time again all year long and we feel very confident every time he takes the hill that we have a really good chance to win."

Bregman has had plenty of success throughout his big league career. This year has been no different with Boston. Bregman has seen plenty of successful performances, so to hear him talk so glowingly about someone like Crochet should be exciting for Boston fans. The Red Sox made the right call acquiring Crochet and extending him as well. The deal already is looking like a steal for Boston. It could even have the American League Cy Young Award winner on its roster, but we'll see about that.

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News