How Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Won Over Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet to be the team’s ace this past offseason and he has been that exactly.
Crochet has been everything the Red Sox could’ve hoped for and more. The lefty an 11-4 record after taking down the Chicago Cubs on Sunday to go along with a 2.19 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings pitched in 21 starts.
When Boston has needed him, Crochet has been there every fifth day. Fellow Boston star Alex Bregman clearly has been impressed by Crochet, as shared by MLB.com’s Ian Browne.
"When you need a stopper, he's a stopper," Bregman said as transcribed by Browne. "When you need somebody to keep it going, he keeps it going. When you need someone to set the tone and be the ace of the staff, that’s what he’s done. He's delivered time and time again all year long and we feel very confident every time he takes the hill that we have a really good chance to win."
Bregman has had plenty of success throughout his big league career. This year has been no different with Boston. Bregman has seen plenty of successful performances, so to hear him talk so glowingly about someone like Crochet should be exciting for Boston fans. The Red Sox made the right call acquiring Crochet and extending him as well. The deal already is looking like a steal for Boston. It could even have the American League Cy Young Award winner on its roster, but we'll see about that.