How To Watch Red Sox's Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman's Boston Debut

Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox has laugh with bench coach Ramón Vázquez during drills at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.
The Boston Red Sox certainly made some great moves over the a last few months. 

Boston looks like one of the best teams in baseball heading into the 2025 season. Two of the biggest reasons why surely are Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman. Both All-Stars are now in town.

Spring Training action is now here and you will be able to watch both take the field on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays

Here’s how you can watch Sunday’s tilt against Toronto (as shared by NESN):
Local Television: WHDH (Boston), WWAX (Connecticut), WYCI (Vermont)
Streaming: NESN 360
National Television: NESN Nation Fast

Crochet surely won’t get much action on Sunday. Don’t be shocked if he only gets one inning or two in the game. Bregman should get more action in the game. It’s just a Spring Training game, but it’s going to be one of the most interesting ones for Boston in years.

The fact that Bregman and Crochet both are making their debuts on the same day certainly will make for a fun day.

There's been a lot of chatter lately about what defensive position Bregman will play for Boston in 2025. It's been a pretty big story, although it's too early to know. Plus, it's a long season and he likely will play multiple spots. But, with all of that being said, he is playing third base on Sunday for Boston. He will be interesting to follow.

