Red Sox's Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet Debut Date Revealed
The Boston Red Sox have kicked off Spring Training action and fans won't have to wait too long to see the team's newest stars take the field.
Boston's biggest additions this offseason certainly were Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman. The Red Sox acquired Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox and signed Bregman in free agency to a three-year deal worth $120 million deal with opt outs.
Neither took the field with Boston when it began Spring Training action on Friday against the Northeastern Huskies. MLB.com's Ian Browne revealed that both will make their Boston debuts on Sunday against the the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park.
"Alex Bregman will make his debut on Sunday at JetBlue Park with Garrett Crochet on the mound," Browne said.
Now this is exciting. The Red Sox made some fantastic moves this offseason and this will be Boston fans' first opportunity to see Crochet and Bregman in live action wearing Red Sox jerseys. Neither will surely see a ton of action on Sunday, but it still is exciting.
Crochet surely won't get much action and it wouldn't be shocking to see Bregman get more time. WEEI's Rob Bradford revealed that he will be playing third base in the game.
"Cora said Bregman will be playing third base tomorrow at JetBlue Park," Bradford said.
This is interesting because there have been a lot of talks about which position Bregman will end up playing for Boston.
