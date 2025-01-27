Inside The Red Sox

Insider Blasts Red Sox For Recent Hot Stove Inactivity: 'A Step Backward'

Does Boston need to do more?

Jun 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora argues with umpire Alan Porter a strikeout call before being ejected during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
After a hot start, the Boston Red Sox's offseason has cooled off dramatically.

Trading for Garrett Crochet and signing Walker Buehler, among other moves, had Red Sox fans energized during the month of December. But so far in January, Boston's biggest move has been trading for a Triple-A catcher in Blake Sabol.

Though there's certainly still time to make impact additions, the Red Sox are running out of targets. In particular, the Red Sox are short on right-handed hitters, having lost 2024 home run leader Tyler O'Neill in free agency, and only a couple top righty free agents remain unsigned.

A name consistently linked to the Red Sox all winter has been Alex Bregman, but the Red Sox reportedly haven't yet been willing to offer the two-time All-Star a contract of more than four years, fearing regression as he enters his thirties.

In a Sunday column, Red Sox reporter Sean McAdam of MassLive (subscription required) took the Red Sox to task over their recent lack of offseason additions, especially on offense.

"Despite the abject need for a righthanded bat, the Red Sox haven’t done a single thing to improve their everyday lineup with the start of spring training just over two weeks away," McAdam wrote. "In fact, the Sox have actually taken a step backward offensively with the loss of outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who, flawed as he may have been, led the team in homers last year despite missing a third of the season."

"We’ve seen teams continue to add well in March in past years, so there’s still time. But the unavoidable truth is that there’s now not much from which to choose, given that it’s increasingly obvious that many in the organization are not sold on the idea of signing Alex Bregman — at least not on the player’s current terms."

Beyond Bregman, the options are scarce. An unexpected push for Pete Alonso? A second version of Rob Refsnyder in Randal Grichuk? A reunion with Justin Turner? It does seem as though it's Bregman or bust for Boston.

The pressure is on for the Red Sox to either land Bregman, or prove they had a backup plan all along to land a different righty masher. If they don't make another big splash, they'll have earned a hefty share of the criticism they're bound to receive.

