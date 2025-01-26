Red Sox Projected To Sign $119 Million Superstar: 'Such A Good Fit'
A Boston Red Sox fan's mood can drastically change these days based on their confidence in their team landing a star right-handed hitter.
Free-agent infielder Alex Bregman is quickly becoming the Red Sox's white whale. Sure, maybe in some far-fetched scenario, Boston pursues Pete Alonso towards the end of the winter, but in all likelihood, it's Bregman or bust at this point.
The holdup from Boston's perspective is that Bregman is entering his age-31 season, and his production has already tailed off slightly from his peak years. As a result, Boston is hesitant to commit to Bregman for more than four years, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.
With competition from Bregman's old team, the Houston Astros, in addition to the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs, can the Red Sox pull off the signing?
Content creator Steven Russell believes so. Russell predicted in a recent TikTok video that the Red Sox would land Bregman, partly due to Fenway Park being the perfect fit for his swing.
"Clearly, Bregman asked for too much, because he should not still be out there," Russell said. "I'm not buying some of the rumors that he's going to end up back with Houston. I just don't think they would make the moves that they did if they really thought they were gonna sign Bregman."
"I personally love the fit for him in Fenway. Boston did so much to improve their pitching. Adding Alex Bregman's bat to the lineup, and his glove, it's such a good fit."
Bregman has crushed the ball at Fenway in his career, with a 1.245 OPS in 98 plate appearances. Add in his winning track record and reputation for strong clubhouse leadership, and there are a lot of things to like from the Red Sox's perspective.
Bregman is projected for a four-year, $119 million deal by Spotrac. If the Red Sox haven't offered that by now, though, they should just consider themselves out of the running. Perhaps adding a fifth year to bring the total value to $150 million will be enough to make Russell's prediction come true.
