Insider Expects Red Sox To Pursue 4-Time All-Star Kyle Tucker
The Boston Red Sox are trending in the right direction, to say the least,
This is a team coming off an 89-win season with a phenomenal young core in place for years to come. There are obviously question marks for the team, but Boston has guys like Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, Carlos Narváez, Garrett Whitlock, Marcelo Mayer, Aroldis Chapman, Jarren Duran, Kristian Campbell, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Aroldis Chapman, and Wilyer Abreu under team control right now among others.
This is just the beginning of what this team can accomplish and another big offseason could take the Red Sox to a higher level. There are questions for both Alex Bregman and Trevor Story right now, but if both return, plus the guys under team control, and a big addition or two, this team could make a deep run as soon as next year.
Insiders around the league have already started talking about the upcoming free agency and some of the biggest names out there. Jon Heyman of the New York Post weighed in on a handful of guys, including Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs, and mentioned Boston among four fits for him.
The Red Sox have been linked to Kyle Tucker
"You know, I think any big market team could go for Tucker," Heyman said. "I see the (San Francisco Giants), the Red Sox, (and) potentially the (New York Mets) for Tucker. But, the (Los Angeles Dodgers), to me, make a lot of sense."
Tucker is this year's biggest free agent, following in the footsteps of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto over the last two years. Tucker is the guy to watch this year after a 22-homer and 73-RBI season after landing with the Chicago Cubs before the 2025 season. Whoever lands Tucker is going to get a game-changing talent. The Cubs went from being an 83-win team in 2024 to racking up 92 wins in 2025. That's obviously not only because of Tucker, but he hasn't had under 4.5 wins above replacement since 2020 and is just 28 years old. Players like him don't become available all the time.
This isn't the first time Heyman specifically has mentioned Boston for Tucker. For Boston, a move only would make sense if the Red Sox not only traded one outfielder, but two. Anthony isn't going anywhere. Ceddanne Rafaela doesn't seem likely to go anywhere either. Duran and Abreu are both popular trade candidates individually. The Red Sox also have Masataka Yoshida and have had Rob Refsnyder as a bench bat, although it's not clear if he will be back.
Until we get closer to Winter Meetings and start to see teams really pursue guys, this is a pipe dream. It's possible. Red Sox obviously pursued Soto last offseason, but nothing can really be considered likely yet. Arguably, a perfect scenario would be Rafaela in center field and then Anthony and Tucker at left and right field. Mix in Yoshida as a designated hitter/fourth outfielder and Refsnyder as a bench bat and that's all the club would need. Flipping Duran and Abreu in trade packages for pitching would then give Boston a pathway towards an even better rotation.
More MLB: Red Sox Seemingly Have An Aggressive Offseason Coming