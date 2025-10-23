Red Sox Seemingly Have An Aggressive Offseason Coming
The Boston Red Sox have the means to have another big offseason after a star-studded few months ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Boston clearly has turned it up a notch going from a team that was avoiding heavy investments for a few years, to one that has handed out deals left and right. Last year, the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman and acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Boston didn't stop there, though. The aggressive approach continued with contract extensions for Crochet, Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Chapman. Clearly, the Red Sox now view this core as a team that can make some noise, and therefore are worth investing in.
So, what does that mean for this offseason? We won't start to see massive moves pop up around the league until we get closer to December. That doesn't mean there isn't information worth following. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already has talked about the need for pitching that will "move the needle." Red Sox insider Alex Speier of the Boston Globe joined the SoxProspects podcast and said he would be "surprised" if Boston just ran it back this offseason.
"I would be really surprised if the Red Sox had a run-it-back offseason," Speier said. "I would be pretty surprised if they had a looking to just move food around the plate offseason. I think that there are going to be some big swings again in this offseason, potentially measured by the end of the collective bargaining agreement.”
Boston needs to add more this offseason
It certainly sounds like Boston is going to be big-game hunting. When it comes to pitching, Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins has been the most talked-about fit after a heavy pursuit this past summer. In free agency, the top three pitchers who will be available are as follows:
Top Pending Free Agent Pitchers
Most Recent Team
Framber Valdez
Houston Astros
Ranger Suarez
Philadelphia Phillies
Dylan Cease
San Diego Padres
If the Red Sox are looking for a big bat, obviously bringing back Alex Bregman comes to mind. But, other top free agents are as follows:
Top Pending Free Agent Offensive Players
Most Recent Team
Kyle Tucker
Chicago Cubs
Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
Pete Alonso
New York Mets
Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies
Cody Bellinger
New York Yankees
The fact that an insider like Speier thinks that the Red Sox aren't going to stay the course, should be music to Red Sox fans' ears. Boston has the means to add more talent, hopefully the club can turn that idea into a reality.
