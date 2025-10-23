Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Seemingly Have An Aggressive Offseason Coming

The Boston Red Sox can easily add more pieces...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 17, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox hats on the stairs to the dugout before the start of the game between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox hats on the stairs to the dugout before the start of the game between the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have the means to have another big offseason after a star-studded few months ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Boston clearly has turned it up a notch going from a team that was avoiding heavy investments for a few years, to one that has handed out deals left and right. Last year, the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman and Aroldis Chapman and acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Boston didn't stop there, though. The aggressive approach continued with contract extensions for Crochet, Kristian Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Chapman. Clearly, the Red Sox now view this core as a team that can make some noise, and therefore are worth investing in.

So, what does that mean for this offseason? We won't start to see massive moves pop up around the league until we get closer to December. That doesn't mean there isn't information worth following. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow already has talked about the need for pitching that will "move the needle." Red Sox insider Alex Speier of the Boston Globe joined the SoxProspects podcast and said he would be "surprised" if Boston just ran it back this offseason.

"I would be really surprised if the Red Sox had a run-it-back offseason," Speier said. "I would be pretty surprised if they had a looking to just move food around the plate offseason. I think that there are going to be some big swings again in this offseason, potentially measured by the end of the collective bargaining agreement.”

Boston needs to add more this offseason

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow
Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It certainly sounds like Boston is going to be big-game hunting. When it comes to pitching, Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins has been the most talked-about fit after a heavy pursuit this past summer. In free agency, the top three pitchers who will be available are as follows:

Top Pending Free Agent Pitchers

Most Recent Team

Framber Valdez

Houston Astros

Ranger Suarez

Philadelphia Phillies

Dylan Cease

San Diego Padres

If the Red Sox are looking for a big bat, obviously bringing back Alex Bregman comes to mind. But, other top free agents are as follows:

Top Pending Free Agent Offensive Players

Most Recent Team

Kyle Tucker

Chicago Cubs

Alex Bregman

Boston Red Sox

Pete Alonso

New York Mets

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies

Cody Bellinger

New York Yankees

The fact that an insider like Speier thinks that the Red Sox aren't going to stay the course, should be music to Red Sox fans' ears. Boston has the means to add more talent, hopefully the club can turn that idea into a reality.

