Insider Has Red Sox Among Best Fits To Give Flamethrower $42 Million
There surely will be plenty of rumors and speculation swirling around the Boston Red Sox this winter.
Boston is close to contending, and if it can make a few key additions this winter, it very well could make some noise in 2025. The Red Sox have hinted that they are going to be willing to spend this winter. It should be an exciting few months for Red Sox fans.
The Red Sox will be linked in some way to pretty much every big-name player who will be available. One familiar option even could be a fit. The Athletic's Jim Bowden put together a list of the top free agents with contract predictions and landing spots and linked the Red Sox to Nathan Eovaldi with a predicted two-year, $42 million deal.
"Nathan Eovaldi had a 3.80 ERA over 29 starts and recorded 12 wins for the second consecutive season with the Rangers," Bowden said. "He is expected to opt out of his contract, which was set to pay him $20 million in 2025, and instead will receive a $2 million buyout. I think he’ll get a two-year contract in free agency. Every contending team should be interested in him...Contract prediction: (two years), $42 million with a team option."
Boston certainly is familiar with what Eovaldi can do. He joined the Red Sox in 2018 and helped the club win a World Series. Eovaldi signed a deal to stick around with Boston afterward and was with the club through the 2022 campaign.
He joined the Rangers ahead of the 2023 season and helped them win a World Series. Eovaldi impressed once again in 2024 and has a chance to enter free agency again. After logging a 3.80 ERA in 2024, maybe it makes sense to reunite this winter.
