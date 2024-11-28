Insider Hints At Potential Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Brewing
The Boston Red Sox are a team that could be very active on the trade market this winter.
Boston has one of the best farm systems in baseball. The Red Sox have a surplus of young, top-tier prospects that likely won't all make it to Boston.
The Red Sox need a frontline starter and the best available in free agency are Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. If Boston were to miss out on both, it wouldn't be shocking to see the club look to the trade market. The most talked about hurler who is on the trade market is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi said to "pay really close attention" to Boston as the Crochet trade sweepstakes starts to heat up.
"So, Garrett Crochet trade-wise -- pay really close attention to the Boston Red Sox," Morosi said. "They're the team that has the prospects, especially if they don't get Burnes or if they don't get Fried and we'll see how things play out with Juan Soto.
"You think about the Red Sox and how disappointing this season was. They need to make a massive move here and if it's not going to be in free agency, if they don't get Soto, pay really close attention on a possible Garrett Crochet trade. They've got the prospects to get it done."
This doesn't mean that a deal is coming, as there surely will be a lot of competition for him. But, Boston has one of the best farm systems in baseball and surely could get a deal done if it wanted to.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Sign Two-Time All-Star To Projected $175 Million Deal