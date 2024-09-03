Insider Is 'Hearing' Red Sox Star Surprisingly Could Return On Saturday
The Boston Red Sox could get an important piece back in the middle of the lineup at an important time.
Boston's offense needs a spark right now and possibly could get one on Saturday with All-Star shortstop Trevor Story currently on a minor league rehab assignment with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
It was expected that Story would miss the entire season after he suffered a tough shoulder injury in April. He has been rehabbing behind the scenes and has made surprising progress. Story began his rehab assignment on Sunday, September 1st, and may not stay in the minors for long.
The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham is "hearing" that Saturday, September 7th against the Chicago White Sox could be a possible return date for Story.
"Trevor Story 0x3 and played 5 innings at shortstop in AAA today," Abraham said on Monday. Sox have not put a timetable on Story's return. But hearing that Saturday is a possibility."
Boston's lineup certainly is lefty-heavy so adding someone of Story's caliber to the lineup could help balance it out. Story is one of the Red Sox's top right-handed bats and Boston certainly needs him right now. The Red Sox still are in contention for an American League Wild Card spot but time is starting to run out to make up some ground in the standings.
Adding Story to the lineup could add some very solid defense up the middle while also possibly adding some firepower to the middle of the lineup. Boston needs some help right now and may not need to wait too much longer to get some.
