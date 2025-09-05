Insider Predicts 4 Suitors For Alex Bregman, Including Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most historic franchises across Major League Baseball and it sounds like it could end up having some competition from another one for Alex Bregman this winter.
If Bregman utilizes the opt-out in his contract this offseason -- which seems increasingly likely -- then there will surely be plenty of teams looking to land the superstar slugger coming off his third career All-Star nod.
Will the Red Sox keep Alex Bregman?
Bregman has been the leader that Boston has searched far and wide for. Any time any one the organization has spoken about Bregman this year -- whether it has been his teammates, manager Alex Cora, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, or others -- it has been overwhelmingly positive. The Red Sox had high expectations for Bregman, especially with Cora spending time with him in Houston. But, he has surpassed all of them. Even with misssing time due to an injury earlier in the season.
Right now, he's slashing .281/.364/.485 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and Gold Glove-caliber defense at the hot corner in 95 games. He's in his first real slump of the season but he's still finding ways to have an impact on the game. Sometimes that's a great defensive play. Sometimes that's pulling aside a teammate and giving advice. Sometimes it's a timely hit. All in all, he's special.
Teams can see this and the New York Post's Jon Heyman already has listed the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Angels as other landing spots along with Boston.
"He fits Boston beautifully, but with his big year there (and no qualifying offer eligibility), he’ll have more options this time. Red Sox, Tigers, Cubs, Angels,” Heyman said.
Detroit and Chicago were heavily involved in the Bregman sweepstakes last offseason. It's not shocking to see either mentioned already. If Bregman can end the season on a high note as well, it wouldn't be suprising to see all of these teams and more involved for Bregman. Which is why the Red Sox arguably should make an offer he can't refuse now.
